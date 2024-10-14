Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) called on ex-servicemen to continue their service to society and contribute to national progress during the 10th Veteran Sainik Sammelan of the 2nd Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles in Bhiwani, Haryana.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday, Parnaik emphasised that while ex-servicemen have secured the nation’s borders, their mission does not end with retirement from the military.

He urged veterans to use their skills, discipline, and sense of duty to promote justice, transparency, and equity in governance. The governor encouraged them to take on leadership roles in their communities, guide the younger generation, and raise awareness about various issues.

Parnaik also highlighted the importance of motivating youth to join the Indian Armed Forces, calling it one of the most honourable professions.

The governor also spoke about welfare programmes and self-employment schemes available for ex-servicemen, underscoring the support provided to them after their military service.

Following the address, Parnaik met with veterans and officers of the 2nd Rajputana Rifles, reminiscing with those who had served together.