Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, on Tuesday, January 7, encouraged officers from the Information and Public Relations (IPR) department to explore innovative methods for fostering inclusive development in the state.



During an interaction at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, the governor emphasized areas where significant advancements have been achieved, including infrastructure, telecommunications, horticulture, and tourism.



Governor Parnaik highlighted the successful implementation of numerous projects and programs in Arunachal Pradesh and stressed the importance of effectively showcasing these achievements to the public.



He called on the IPR department to actively contribute to promoting the state's developmental strides, aiming to inspire confidence and collaboration among stakeholders.



The Governor, while stating that IPR Department is the fourth pillar of the government, asked the officers also to highlight the issues and responsibilities of the authorities and other departments through appropriate means. He said that such steps will greatly assist in good governance as it will ensure that the fruits of development reach the needy and the last person in the queue.



Earlier, IPR Secretary Shri Nyali Ete briefed the Governor about the functions and responsibilities of the Department. Senior officers of the IPR Directorate, led by Director Shri Onyok Pertin along with DIPROs from the districts attended the interaction.



Audio Visual presentations made by the Department on Vibrant Village Programme, tourism and developmental projects under Central and State flagship programmes were presented on the occasion.







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