Arunachal Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik urged the MoS (CA) for expediting the construction of a civil terminal building at Vijoynagar ALG.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), who is on an official tour to the National Capital, met the Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K. Singh (Retd.) at New Delhi on 24th May 2023.

They deliberated upon the construction of new airstrips and infrastructure at Advance Landing Grounds (ALG) to augment the air services in the State.

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The Governor proposed the construction of new airstrips at Richi (Daporijo) and Tarmoba (Aalo). He requested the MoS (CA) to instruct the Airport Authority of India to explore the techno-economic feasibility and prepare a master plan.

The Governor also asked the Minister for reactivating the Alinye ALG in Dibang Valley District and expediting the construction of the ALG at Dirang, West Kameng District. He also urged the MoS (CA) for expediting the construction of a civil terminal building at Vijoynagar ALG, in Changlang District.