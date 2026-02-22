Arunachal Governor urges NIT graduates to lead with innovation and responsibility

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on February 21 called on graduates of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh to combine technical competence with innovation, ethical values, and social responsibility in their professional journeys.



Addressing the 12th convocation at the DK Convention Centre, the Governor emphasised problem-solving rooted in national priorities, adaptability, and lifelong learning. “Each one of the NIT graduates has the potential to contribute meaningfully to our vision of Viksit Bharat, not just through professional success, but through purposeful action,” he said.



He urged students to imbibe integrity, inclusiveness, sustainability, and teamwork, stressing that “nation-building is a collective effort, and no individual succeeds alone.” Highlighting the institute’s role, he said NITs are pivotal in delivering quality technical education, fostering research, and driving innovation aligned with societal needs, including strengthening manufacturing and the MSME sector.



Governor Parnaik praised the institute’s 95 per cent placement record, participation of over 100 companies, and establishment of a 5G laboratory with advanced research facilities in communication technology.



A total of 371 students received degrees at the convocation, including 319 undergraduate, seven master’s, and 47 PhD degrees. Gold medals were awarded to Vishal Raj, Vanshika Marwaha, Bhukya Nageswari, Kunisetty Narendra, and Jyotiranjan Satapathy for topping various branches.



NIT director Prof Mohan V Aware presented a report on the institute’s academic achievements, placements, training initiatives, and other activities. Currently, the institute has 851 students and 48 faculty members.