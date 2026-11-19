Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on November 19 urged students from remote border areas to broaden their outlook, improve communication skills and gain a deeper understanding of the country through exposure to different cultures, people and institutions.

Interacting with students from Tawang district who participated in the National Integration Tour (NIT), the Governor encouraged them to remain curious, ask questions and make the most of the learning opportunities offered through such visits.

He said experiences beyond the classroom should complement formal education and help students develop a wider perspective of India. He also urged them to nurture their talents, build confidence and face challenges with courage and determination.

Parnaik encouraged the students to return to their communities with new ideas, positive values and a commitment to contribute to society. He also suggested that future editions of the tour include more interactive activities, cultural exchanges, sports and opportunities to engage with people from diverse backgrounds.

Such exposure, he said, would help students appreciate India's cultural diversity, respect different traditions and strengthen the spirit of national unity.

Commending the Indian Army for organising the initiative, the Governor said the tour reflected its commitment to national integration, youth empowerment and strengthening civil-military fusion. He appreciated the Army's efforts to provide students from remote border areas opportunities to explore different parts of the country and develop a broader national perspective.

The eight-day tour was organised under the aegis of Gajraj Corps (4 Corps) as part of its Sadbhavna Mission. The contingent comprised five girls, two teachers from Government Higher Secondary School, Jang, in Tawang district, and three other participants.

General Officer Commanding of 71 Infantry Division, Major General N S Sohal, flagged off the tour at Missamari in Assam's Sonitpur district on November 12.