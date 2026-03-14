Arunachal Governor urges universities to promote innovation, entrepreneurship at 23rd Higher Education Conference

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik called on universities and educational institutions to focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and practical solutions to regional challenges during the inaugural session of the 23rd Higher Education Conference held in Itanagar.

Speaking at the event, Parnaik emphasised the role of higher education in addressing state priorities, including renewable energy, agriculture, biodiversity conservation, disaster management, and border development. He encouraged students, faculty, and families to engage in innovative thinking to tackle these challenges.

Highlighting technology as a key enabler, Parnaik pointed to advances in digital platforms, virtual labs, and smart classrooms, noting that such tools ensure access to quality education while complementing traditional learning methods. He also advised institutions to nurture entrepreneurship through innovation hubs, incubation centres, and startup laboratories, creating opportunities in areas such as handicrafts and digital services, aligned with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Stressing the importance of values, inclusiveness, and community engagement, the Governor encouraged rural internships, social responsibility projects, and strong collaborations with national institutions and traditional partners to enhance research, faculty development, and global exposure.

Parnaik also felicitated pioneers of higher education in the state, presenting awards including the Outstanding College Teacher Award. He released a book titled Cultural Traditions and Practices, authored by Juman Tayang, Principal of Government Roing College.

Education Minister PI Sone underscored the need for committed efforts and the integration of digital tools in the sector. MLA and Education Minister Machu Mith and Dr. Milaras Modi, Director of Higher and Technical Education, highlighted innovation, collaboration, and skill development as key to strengthening higher education in the state.

The two-day conference will include five technical sessions covering multidisciplinary education, NEP 2020 implementation, skill development, industry-academic collaboration, faculty development, and institutional autonomy.