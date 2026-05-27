Arunachal Governor urges youths to break regional barriers, strengthen national unity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Wednesday, May 27, called upon youths to connect with people from different parts of the country, preserve traditional values and work towards eliminating regional barriers through greater interaction and mutual respect.

Participating in the Yuva Sangam programme under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, the governor said such exchange programmes help strengthen national integration and deepen the spirit of oneness among citizens, according to an official statement.

Interacting with students from Uttar Pradesh and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Parnaik encouraged young people to actively participate in programmes that promote cultural understanding, emotional bonding and shared national pride.

He said curiosity and inquisitiveness are essential for learning, innovation and personal growth.

NERIST is the nodal institution for Arunachal Pradesh under Yuva Sangam Phase VI and has been paired with the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow.

The governor also urged youths to preserve indigenous knowledge, languages and cultural practices while contributing towards environmental protection and sustainable living.

Highlighting the role of youths in nation-building, he advised them to remain educated, disciplined and self-motivated.

Addressing the visiting students, Parnaik spoke about Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, history and developmental journey. He highlighted the state’s potential in hydropower, horticulture, tourism and organic farming, while also pointing to the geographical and infrastructural challenges faced by the frontier state.

He said Arunachal Pradesh continues to make steady progress with the support of the Centre and the determination of its people.

The governor also referred to Parashuram Kund as an important spiritual destination linked to Indian mythology and mentioned the historical and archaeological significance of Bhismaknagar and Malinithan, saying these sites reflect the state’s deep cultural connections with the rest of the country.

Parnaik urged the visiting students to carry back fond memories of Arunachal Pradesh’s culture, traditions and natural beauty, along with the warmth and hospitality of its people.

He expressed hope that the visit would strengthen friendship and improve understanding about the Northeast and its people.

“The people of the Northeast are equally patriotic and committed to the nation’s unity, security and development, and therefore deserve equal respect, opportunities and understanding in every sphere,” the governor said.

The programme also featured cultural performances showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity.