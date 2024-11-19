Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) interacted with medical officers, nursing officials and patients during his visit to the Community Health Centre (CHC), in Mechukha. He also reviewed the availability of health facilities for the border villagers.

Laying emphasis on streamlining the supply of lifesaving medicines through quarterly indents by the concerned health centers, the Arunachal governor promised to pursue posting medical officers and essential specialists to the health center in Mechukha.

He exhorted the health officials to render their service with dedication.

The Governor interacted with Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) at the CHC and advised female volunteers to act as a bridge between the community and the public health system. He advised them to promote universal immunisation, provide referral and escort services for healthcare delivery programmes.

The Governor proposed nursing training for ASHAs for skilling and also enhancing their financial remuneration.

He also interacted with Anganwadi workers, advising them to strive for improvement of health and nutrition of children, support the physical, psychological, and emotional development of children. He stressed on better writing and reading skills and restrain school dropouts among the children.

Committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Tuberculosis Mukt Bharat’ the Governor adopted one TB patient from Shi Yomi District and handed over a food package to the adopted patient on the occasion.

He appealed to the officials, business community and well-to-do individuals to adopt TB patients, wherein they have to provide monthly food packages for a short duration of six months only.

Focusing on education, one of the four key sectors for the holistic development of the State, the Governor visited the Government Higher Secondary School, Mechukha. During the visit, he interacted with education department officials, teachers, and students.

During the interaction with students, the Governor said that they are the future leaders of Arunachal Pradesh. He said that they must be educated, disciplined and motivated.

The Governor advised the students to prepare themselves for the future, spread positivity and ensure cleanliness. He also advised them to be innovative in their approach and never shy away from any task, whether big or small.