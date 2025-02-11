Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) and First Lady Anagha Parnaik visited Prayagraj as part of a four-day trip to Uttar Pradesh, engaging in key religious and cultural activities.

The Governor, on February 10, took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, participating in rituals that draw millions of devotees.

A day later, he visited the Someshwar Mahadev Temple, a historic shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, where he performed Rudrabhishek, a Vedic ceremony seeking blessings for global peace and prosperity.

Following the temple visit, the Governor and the First Lady continued their pilgrimage with the Mahakumbh Kshetra Darshan, exploring the sacred sites around the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.