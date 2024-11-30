Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd), along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the special session of the eighth Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the State Legislative Assembly Hall, Itanagar on November 30.

Expressing gratitude to Dhankhar for his participation in the special session, the Governor said that he embodies the highest ideals of the democracy, ensuring the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha while representing a beacon of impartiality and fairness in our parliamentary system.

He said that the leadership of the Vice President reinforces the principles of justice, equity, and decorum that form the bedrock of our democracy.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh, India’s easternmost state, symbolises the nation's commitment to democracy even in remote regions, reflecting the country's democratic strength, thriving despite geographical remoteness, cultural diversity, and unique challenges.

"While progress has been made, challenges like connectivity, education, healthcare, and civic participation persist. Efforts are focused on inclusive development to achieve the vision of a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ and a ‘Viksit Bharat,’ aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aspirations," he said.

Highlighting the historical background of the state and the State Legislative Assembly, the Governor said that the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh is the first paperless one in the North East and it is IT-enabled.

The Assembly library houses over 13,227 books, accessible to members, officials, and students. The Assembly Museum preserves the State’s legislative history with 3D sculptures, paintings, and archives of past leaders. The ‘Know Your Assembly’ initiative invites students state-wide to learn about its functions, fostering awareness of democratic processes and governance, he said.