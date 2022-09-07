The Arunachal Pradesh government will take appropriate action against officials involved in the cash-for-job scam in the education department after completion of an inquiry, the assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Education Minister Taba Tedir responded to a query from Congress MLA Ninong Ering during question time by stating that an investigation into the retiring director of school education's involvement in the illegal hiring of teachers and MTS has been started.

The minister said that on August 25 the enquiry officer, Home Secretary C N Longpai, was given instructions to look into all of the allegations made against the former primary education director Tapi Gao and to provide a report within 20 days.

Tedir stated that the investigation is ongoing and that the guilty would face punishment.

Ering noted that despite the scam being discovered in 2020, the department has failed to present the inquiry findings to the House.

Tedir claimed that although the education department had fired 31 employees, the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court had ordered their reinstatement.