Arunachal govt aims to operationalise Indo-Myanmar border trade route in three years

The Arunachal Pradesh government is working towards operationalising the Indo-Myanmar border trade route and related port facilities within the next three years, State Trade and Commerce Minister Nyato Dukam said during a visit to the Land Customs Station (LCS) near Hellgate Bridge here on Wednesday, May 27.

Dukam, accompanied by MLA Laisam Simai and other officials, reviewed the existing infrastructure at the LCS and assessed the prospects for development of border trade in the region as part of his official tour along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The delegation also visited the Border Haat at Pangsau Pass, which is considered an important point for promoting cross-border trade and regional cooperation.

According to officials, the proposed activation of the trade corridor is expected to improve connectivity and create employment opportunities in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Minister’s assurance has generated optimism among local residents and traders, many of whom believe that strengthening border trade could accelerate economic activities and open new avenues for development in the region.

Officials said the initiative is also expected to enhance commercial ties and boost economic engagement along the India-Myanmar border.