Arunachal govt committed to making State an industrial hub, says Minister

Reiterating the State government’s focus on industrial development, Arunachal Pradesh Commerce and Industries Minister Nyato Dukam on Saturday, May 16, said the government is committed to transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a major industrial hub in the Northeast.

The Minister made the remarks while inaugurating Tulang, an edible oil extraction and production unit in Pasighat.

“The State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, remains deeply committed to establishing Arunachal Pradesh as an important industrial hub,” Dukam said.

Set up as a subsidiary of Elam Industries, the Tulang unit will manufacture and supply pure mustard and sesame oil in the region. The factory has a production capacity of 200 litres per day.

Tapi Darang said the unit is expected to benefit local farmers by creating a market for oilseed produce, while also generating employment opportunities for the youth in the region.