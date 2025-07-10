Arunachal govt concludes awareness drive in Seijosa, stresses drug-free society and child-women safety

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of Pakke Kessang District concluded a week-long awareness campaign on July 8, 2025, with a comprehensive workshop held at Government Higher Secondary School, Seijosa.

The campaign, conducted across various schools and localities under Seijosa Block from July 1, aimed to educate communities on critical social issues and strengthen the implementation of key government programs.

The concluding workshop saw the presence of the ADC, SDPO, PRI leaders, Gaon Burahs (GBs), departmental officials, Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), and Helpers (AWHs). Discussions focused on the harmful impact of substance and drug abuse, under the larger framework of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA).



Also Read: "Ticking water bomb": Arunachal CM wary over China's mega dam project

Various sessions covered awareness about the Juvenile Justice and POCSO Acts, child labour and trafficking, rescue and rehabilitation of street children, child marriage prevention, child adoption mechanisms, and the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Women-centric laws such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and the POSH Act were also highlighted, along with mechanisms like ICC/LCC and the SHE-Box portal for addressing sexual harassment at workplaces.

Resource persons from the District Administration, Police, and Health Department delivered insightful lectures on the legal provisions, penalties, and consequences related to violations of these laws. Notably, the newly inducted Master Volunteers under NMBA, led by District Ambassador Sri Hago H. Nabam, actively participated and engaged with participants during the workshop.

The campaign underscored the WCD Department’s commitment to fostering safer, more informed communities by bridging awareness gaps and empowering citizens at the grassroots.