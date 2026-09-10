Arunachal govt focusing on improving quality of government schools: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 10 said his government is working to improve the quality of government schools by strengthening infrastructure, ensuring adequate teachers and implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking at the state-level Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students' Awards ceremony in Itanagar, Khandu said a task force has been constituted for the implementation of NEP 2020 in the state.

The chief minister felicitated 30 toppers from Classes 3 to 12 for the 2024-25 academic session. Around 840 students received meritorious student awards at various district-level ceremonies.

"The government is laying more focus on ensuring proper infrastructure and adequate teachers," Khandu said, adding that substantial recruitment of subject teachers through the State Public Service Commission had already been undertaken.

He also welcomed the recent rise in enrolment in government schools across Arunachal Pradesh, describing it as encouraging at a time when declining enrolment in government schools remains a challenge in several parts of the country.

Congratulating the award recipients, Khandu urged them to remain disciplined, focused and committed to excellence. He also acknowledged the role of parents, families, teachers and friends in supporting the students' academic journey.

Emphasising the importance of Arunachal Pradesh's tribal traditions, the chief minister urged students to preserve the culture of respecting parents, elders and teachers.

He also stressed the importance of sports alongside academics, saying physical activities are essential for the overall development of young people. Khandu said playgrounds are available in government schools across the state.

On employment, the chief minister said the government was creating multiple opportunities for young people in both the government and private sectors while also encouraging entrepreneurship.

He also urged Arunachal's youth to consider joining the armed forces as officers. Khandu said the state's first Sainik School has been established at Pasighat, while a second is being developed at Tawang.

The state government is also working with the Army to establish a structured coaching mechanism for selected Arunachal students preparing for the NDA and CDS examinations, he said.

Sharing his personal experience, Khandu said he was himself a product of the government school system and understood the challenges faced by such institutions.

He recalled studying at Government Gompa Middle School in Tawang and being part of its first batch after the school was upgraded to the secondary level.