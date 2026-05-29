Arunachal govt forms four high-powered panels to review APST certificates, ILP issues

Pema Khandu on May 29 announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government will constitute four high-powered committees to review APST certificates, examine issues concerning non-APST offspring, strengthen the Inner Line Permit (ILP) framework and check infiltration in the state.

The decision was taken after discussions with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), community-based organisations, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), the ST Bachao Andolan Committee, government officials and legal experts on key demands raised by stakeholders.

“Formation of four high-powered committees has been agreed upon today,” Khandu said in a post on X after the meeting.

According to the chief minister, the committees will examine the issues in detail and recommend suitable measures. Official notifications constituting the panels are expected to be issued by Monday.

The committees will separately focus on re-verification of Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) certificates, issues related to non-APST offspring, strengthening of the ILP mechanism including review of ILP Guidelines 2026, and concerns relating to infiltration.

Khandu said each committee would be headed by a cabinet minister and include representatives from AITF, AAPSU, the ST Bachao Andolan Committee, legal experts, research scholars and women representatives to ensure an inclusive and action-oriented process.

The move follows a series of consultations held between the state government and stakeholders, including a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister on May 27 and another consultative session at the civil secretariat on Friday.

The committees have been asked to submit their recommendations within six months, although the timeline may be extended depending on field studies and stakeholder consultations.

To ensure regular monitoring of the process, three review meetings will be held under the chairmanship of the chief minister during the course of the committees’ work.

The development comes amid growing demands from indigenous groups for stronger implementation of the ILP regime and resolution of issues linked to tribal identity, demographic changes and the status of different communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

