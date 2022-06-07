The Arunachal Pradesh government held an e-Cabinet system training session for nodal officers from all departments as part of its efforts to promote digital governance.

A total of 65 nodal officers from various departments attended the training, which was conducted by the Department of Cabinet Affairs in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) at the Civil Secretariat.

On November 13, 2021, during a special cabinet session for Pakke Declaration 2047, Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the state's e-Cabinet system at Seijosa. The e-Cabinet portal was used for the first time to hold an e-Cabinet meeting.

The e-Cabinet is a highly secure end-to-end ICT solution for automating all cabinet meeting activities. It enables the electronic flow of information from all departments to the cabinet, connecting all commissioners and secretaries, as well as cabinet ministers, on a single digitised platform.

The system allows all cabinet ministers to access cabinet documents from any location and at any time.

As per report, the system is intended to create a digital institutional memory of all cabinet decisions in electronic form for easy access by all concerned stakeholders.