People in Arunachal can now obtain government-authorized documents from the comfort of their own homes, as Arunachal eService, has facilitated the processing of official documents like the PRC and ILP, as well as police-related services.

With the objectives of bringing public services closer to the homes of citizens as articulated in the Vision Statement of the National Governance Plan (NeGP),

"Make all Government services accessible to the common man in his locality, through common service delivery outlets, and ensure efficiency, transparency, and reliability of such services at affordable costs to realize the basic needs of the common man"

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has implemented the ServicePlus platform of National Informatics Centre (NIC) to provide services to citizens.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh allows citizens to register online so that they can log in and use all of the eServices on ServicePlus that they are entitled to.

The Arunachal e-Services portal is a unified platform that allows citizens to access services provided by various Arunachal Government entities. The Arunachal e-Services site makes all government services available through a single interface, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and reliability.

Citizens can now apply for Schedule Tribe, Income, Dependent, and Character Certificates, as well as Temporary and Permanent Residence Certificates (TRC) and Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC) online.