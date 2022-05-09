Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to construct a state-of-the-art museum to honour the state's unsung heroes who have made significant contributions to the country's freedom movement, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The government also intends to build several memorials as part of its efforts to preserve and protect the existing war sites across the frontier state, the statement stated.

It also stated that a proposal to include Arunachalee freedom fighters in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Museum would be forwarded to Gujarat.

During a meeting at Namsai chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, a core committee was formed by the government to suggest ways to honour the state's unsung heroes and made the decision to establish the museum and war memorials.

Mein stated that the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to commemorate the country's 75th anniversary of independence has given Arunachal a "good opportunity to write its own history." He advocated for the establishment of a research cell at Rajiv Gandhi University here to conduct additional research on the state's glorious history and other aspects.

The meeting also decided to hold a 15-day festival later this year to honour freedom fighters, with theatre shows and other cultural activities planned as part of the event, the statement further added.