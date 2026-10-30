Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has said the state government is open to dialogue with all stakeholders, including community organisations and civil society groups, who have raised concerns over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Differences over the project should be addressed through constructive engagement, informed discussions and mutual understanding, Mein said while addressing the valedictory function of the silver jubilee celebrations of the All Palin, Chambang, Yangte, Gangte and Tarak-Lengdi Students' Union at Palin in Kra Daadi district on Thursday.

He emphasised the need for expert consultations and public awareness, adding that the government was willing to engage with all organisations and individuals concerned about the project.

The deputy chief minister also urged young people to look beyond government jobs and explore entrepreneurship, particularly in the tourism sector.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's natural beauty, biodiversity and cultural diversity, Mein said improving road connectivity and tourism infrastructure were creating opportunities in homestays, resorts, restaurants and other related businesses. He encouraged young people to make use of government schemes and incentives to establish their own ventures.

Mein also stressed the importance of preserving indigenous languages, traditions and cultural identity while embracing modernity. He called on the younger generation to document oral histories, preserve traditional knowledge and literature, and digitise ancient manuscripts.

Referring to the state's development potential, he said Arunachal Pradesh had considerable natural resources, including hydropower and minerals, which needed to be harnessed responsibly to promote economic growth and generate opportunities.

He added that the state had witnessed a significant expansion of opportunities for its younger generation, with more platforms now available to showcase talent in sports, culture and other fields.

