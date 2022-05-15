The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein stated that the government is working to transform the state's educated youths from job seekers to job providers, and that to that end, the government is providing skill training and mentoring through innovation and investment parks.

He also stated that the government is implementing many schemes, including the Deen Dayal Upadhay swalambhaban yojona, the CM's district Innovation Scheme, and various schemes under the AtmaNirbhar Yojana in agriculture and allied sectors, to improve the rural economy and make the people of the state self-sufficient.

Mein expressed his delight at the number of women entrepreneurs starting businesses and entrepreneurship across the state.

"Our women are taking the lead by selling finished handlooms and handicrafts, as well as local vegetables and food products, through self-help groups (SHGs) or by opening shops and restaurants," said the deputy chief minister.

"We encourage such female-led initiatives and the advancement of women's empowerment," he added.