Arunachal govt raises DA, DR by 2%, benefiting over 1 lakh employees and pensioners

The Arunachal Pradesh government on May 6, announced a 2 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for serving employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners, increasing the rate from 58 per cent to 60 per cent of basic pay and pension.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, the revised DA and DR will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

The enhanced DA will be applicable to All India Service officers serving under the Arunachal Pradesh government, central government employees on deputation to the state, as well as all regular state government employees. The revised DR will apply to pensioners and family pensioners.

The move follows the Centre’s decision to increase dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners.

The government said the revision will benefit 69,248 regular employees and 40,477 pensioners across the state.

The annual financial burden on the state exchequer due to the enhancement is estimated at ₹100.54 crore. Arrears for the period from January to April 2026 will be paid in cash, involving an additional expenditure of Rs. 33.51 crore.

From May 2026 onwards, the revised DA and DR will be paid along with monthly salaries and pensions.

Congratulating government employees, Pema Khandu expressed hope that they would continue to work with dedication for the welfare of the people across the state.