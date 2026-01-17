Arunachal Govt reshuffles portfolios of senior IAS, IFS and APCS officers

The Arunachal Pradesh government has reallocated the charges of several senior officials in a routine administrative exercise, according to an official order issued on January 16.

The reshuffle involves four IAS officers, one Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, and officers from the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services (APCS). The order was issued by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and takes effect immediately.

As per the notification, Transport Commissioner Saugat Biswas has been assigned the additional charge of Commissioner (Law). Rajesh Kumar, Secretary (Administrative Reforms and Training), has been given the additional responsibility of Secretary (Personnel and Vigilance).

YVVJ Rajasekhar, Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), has been entrusted with the additional charge of Secretary (Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development), relieving H Tari of the responsibility.

IFS officer Koj Rinya, who is currently serving as Secretary (Horticulture), has been given the additional charge as Member of the APSSB, relieving N Ete.

Among APCS officers, Hage Lailyang, Joint Secretary (Hydropower Development), has been assigned the additional charge of Joint Secretary (Personnel), while Mika Nyori, Joint Secretary (Public Works Department), will hold the additional charge of Joint Secretary (Home).

The government stated that the reallocation of charges is part of a routine administrative arrangement aimed at ensuring smooth functioning of departments.