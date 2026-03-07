Arunachal govt restricts weekly markets to one day to curb illegal entry

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has ordered that weekly markets in the state be held only once a week in a bid to regulate vendor participation and address concerns over unauthorised entry.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, Saturday has been designated as the sole day for conducting weekly markets in the Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare district.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the state’s Home Minister to deliberate on issues raised by organisations such as All Papum Pare Youth Organisation and All Nyishi Youth Organisation.

Officials said that weekly markets were earlier being held on multiple days of the week, leading to frequent participation of non-local vendors and increasing the possibility of entry of unauthorised immigrants, besides causing revenue loss to the state government.

The order further directs Deputy Commissioners of all other districts to fix one specific day in a week for the operation of weekly markets in their respective jurisdictions.

The directive, issued by the Commissioner (Home), also instructs district administrations to implement the order immediately and ensure that weekly markets are strictly limited to once a week in accordance with the notification.