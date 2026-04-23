Arunachal govt signs MoU with EPCH to boost textile, handicraft sector

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, April 23 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) to promote the state’s textile and handicraft sector.

The MoU was signed by Textiles and Handicrafts Commissioner Mimum Tayeng and EPCH Executive Director Rajesh Rawat in the presence of Minister Nyato Dukuma and other officials.

According to an official statement, the agreement aims to strengthen skill development through structured capacity-building programmes, promote product diversification in line with global trends, and enhance branding and packaging of traditional crafts.

Officials said the collaboration is expected to create new market opportunities for artisans and boost the overall growth of the textile and handicraft sector in Arunachal Pradesh.