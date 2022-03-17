Arunachal Pradesh: The Arunachal Pradesh government has started steps to de-reserve forest within the state for undertaking development works.

Deputy commissioners of all the 26 districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been directed by the state government to compile a list of reserve zones in their individual districts.

The records of reserve forests would be reviewed by the government so that consent from the Supreme Court for the de-reservation of forest areas can be accomplished.

The development was declared by the forest and environment Mama Natung.

Natung said, “we need permission from the Supreme Court for de-reservation of Forest areas."

He included “The state or the central government have no say on de-reservation of forest area as the matter lies with the Supreme Court.”

The Arunachal Pradesh Minister said, "Even if Supreme Court permits de-reservation, the state government would need to pay the remuneration of Rs 17 lakh per hectare for afforestation."