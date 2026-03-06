Arunachal govt takes steps to address shortage of principals in higher secondary schools

The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated steps to address the shortage of principals in higher secondary schools across the state, Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona informed the Assembly on March 6.

Replying to a question raised by Thangwang Wangham, an MLA of the National People's Party, during Question Hour, the minister said that under the existing Recruitment Rules of 2010, headmasters and vice-principals must complete eight years of qualifying service to become eligible for promotion to the post of principal. However, at present, none of the officers from the feeder posts fulfil the eligibility criteria.

As a temporary measure, the government has begun posting vice-principals as principals until the recruitment rules are revised. “Once the rules are rectified, the department will post principals in various schools,” Sona said.

He added that the department has proposed a one-time relaxation in the recruitment rules, particularly in the qualifying service requirement for headmasters and vice-principals. The proposal is currently under process, and regular appointments will be taken up after a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC).

According to the minister, Arunachal Pradesh currently has 110 higher secondary schools with 100 sanctioned posts for principals.

Responding to concerns raised by Wangham, who represents the Longding-Pumao constituency, Sona acknowledged that the higher secondary school in Longding district has been functioning without a principal for a considerable period.

“The matter has been duly noted, and steps are being taken to fill the vacant post,” he said, attributing the delay to the absence of officers meeting the eight-year service requirement under the current rules.

The minister also informed the Assembly that the government is planning a comprehensive overhaul of the education department and is considering abolishing the post of district adult education officer, stating that it is no longer relevant in the present context.

He further urged legislators to cooperate with the department in efforts to streamline the education system in the state.