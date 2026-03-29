Arunachal govt to host annual job fairs across three towns

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on March 28 announced that the Arunachal Pradesh government will organise annual job fairs in three towns, aiming to boost employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

The initiative is designed to provide a direct platform for young job seekers to explore career options and engage with recruiters from various sectors.

“The Department of Youth Affairs is proud to present the Annual Job Fair, connecting our youth with employment, skill development, and career pathways,” Khandu said in a social media post.

According to officials, the job fairs will be held in Bomdila on April 13, Itanagar on April 15, and Roing on April 17.



The Department of Youth Affairs is proud to present the Annual Job Fair, connecting our youth with employment, skill development, and career pathways.



📍 13th April – Bomdila

📍 15th April – Itanagar

📍 17th April – Roing



A platform to explore jobs, interact with employers, and… pic.twitter.com/jfVrtSgssg — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 28, 2026

The events will feature walk-in interviews, enabling job seekers to directly interact with companies and recruiters.

Officials said the fairs will cover a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, information technology, graphic design, marketing, hospitality, and defence-related services.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the initiative will help youth discover new career possibilities and access employment opportunities across diverse fields.