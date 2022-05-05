Itanagar: On Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein stated that the government will soon announce a policy to encourage and incentivize new start-ups and ventures in the state.

Mein said while inaugurating the Sarkar Aapke Dwar (administration at your doorsteps) mega camp organised as part of the state's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Lekang circle in Namsai district, that the rollout of these initiatives would support at least 500 young entrepreneurs in just one year.

"Through the policy, our youth will not only be able to contribute to our growing economy, but they will also become job creators rather than job seekers," he said.

To boost entrepreneurship and generate employment in the state, the deputy chief minister announced that allocations in schemes such as the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavlamban Yojana (from Rs 40 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 50 crore in 2022-23) and the Chief Minister Paryatan Yojana (from Rs 4 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 8 crore in 2022-23) have been increased.

Mein, highlighting the government's various people-friendly policies, stated that all initiatives in the budget 2022-23 have been taken for common citizens, under the philosophy of 'No citizen be left behind.'

The allocation for carrying out the government's flagship scheme programme, 'Sarkar AapKe Dwar,' has been increased from Rs 2 crore to 7.5 crore, with a mission in the budget 2022-23, he said.

"The budget intends to reform as well as perform," he added.

The deputy chief minister stated that many e-Governance initiatives would be implemented in the state this year to improve the interface between government and citizens. He also stated that the subsidy allocation under the Atma Nirbhar Krishi and Bagwani Yojanas has been increased from Rs 120 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 200 crore this fiscal.

"The government will launch three new verticals – Atmanirbhar Plantation Scheme, Atmanirbhar Pashupalan Yojana, and Atmanirbhar Matsyapalan Yojana – that will result in improved nutritional security and increased farmer income," he said.

Mein also announced that the state government has decided to support 500 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) promoted by ArSRLM (Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission) with Rs one lakh each, which will be held as a fixed deposit in the SHG's account.

He also stated that the government has provided 300 primary level federations under DAY NRLM with grants of Rs two lakh each for the purchase of good transportation vehicles.

On the occasion, the deputy chief minister also distributed 59 tractors and 17 Power tillers under the state government's flagship schemes "Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojna and "Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojna," as well as other materials to beneficiaries under various state-sponsored schemes, according to report.