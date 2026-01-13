Arunachal Govt working on tech driven ILP system to curb illegal migration: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on January 12, said the state government is developing a robust, technology-driven Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to effectively curb illegal migration and prevent misuse of permits, asserting that protecting indigenous rights and maintaining the rule of law remain top priorities.

Chairing a review meeting at the civil secretariat here, the chief minister said the proposed IT-enabled ILP mechanism would enable authorities to track overstaying, expired permits, unusual travel patterns, and real-time entry and exit of non-residents.

“Working on a robust, IT-enabled ILP system to track overstaying, expired permits, unusual travel patterns, and real-time entry–exit data,” Khandu said in a social media post on X following the meeting.

He stressed that the state must remain protected from unlawful stay and permit misuse to ensure security, rule of law, and the safeguarding of indigenous communities.

Elaborating on the initiative during a press conference held here earlier on January 6, Khandu said the existing ILP mechanism suffered from monitoring limitations, prompting the government to migrate the system to a fully digital platform.

“Earlier, the ILP system could not be properly monitored. We have now migrated to a digital platform. After Cabinet approval, new rules will come into force,” the chief minister said.

According to Khandu, the digitised ILP system will allow closer monitoring and more effective enforcement against illegal migrants.

Under the new framework, he said, employers bringing labourers from outside the state would be required to formally inform the government, enabling authorities to conduct proper verification and ensure accountability.

The chief minister also said the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873, which governs the entry of non-residents to protect indigenous communities, land and culture, would be further amended to make it stronger and more effective