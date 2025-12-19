Arunachal groups express discontent over outcome of talks on illegal immigrants, mosques

Several civil society organisations in Arunachal Pradesh on December 19 expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of a meeting with the state government over their demands for action against illegal immigrants and unauthorised religious structures in the state capital.

The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), along with two other organisations, met Home Minister Mama Natung and senior officials in Itanagar to press for concrete measures against alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and illegal mosques. However, the groups said the discussions did not yield clear timelines or assurances.

APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak said the organisation was “not satisfied” with the meeting as no definite roadmap was provided for verification, deportation of undocumented settlers, or demolition of unauthorised structures.

“Our demands remain unaddressed. We sought immediate verification of undocumented settlers, deportation of illegal immigrants and demolition of unauthorised religious structures, but there was no clarity on timelines,” Liyak told reporters.

Despite the Home Minister describing the meeting as “fruitful,” the organisations said they would go ahead with the dawn-to-dusk bandh called in Itanagar on December 9 to press for their demands.

The groups alleged that several illegal mosques and prayer halls had been constructed on tribal land in the capital region without proper permission, claiming that many of them were linked to migrants allegedly using fake Inner Line Permits (ILPs). Among the structures flagged was the Capital Jama Masjid at Naharlagun, near the inter-state bus terminal.

Home Minister Mama Natung reiterated the government’s commitment to act against illegal immigration and said necessary steps would be taken following due process. The meeting was attended by senior officials including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, ICR Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and the Civil Secretary.

The bandh call was jointly issued by APIYO, the Indigenous Faith Forum Arunachal, and the All Naharlagun Pradesh Youth Organisation. Their demands include demolition of allegedly illegal mosques and prayer halls, identification and deportation of illegal immigrants, and a ban on weekly markets in the capital region allegedly frequented by undocumented settlers.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chuku Apa Hada said significant steps have been taken to strengthen the Inner Line Permit mechanism. He stated that the upgraded ILP 3.0 system would help plug loopholes and enhance monitoring.

The IGP also said that verification drives and regular checks would continue along Arunachal Pradesh’s porous borders, coupled with intensified internal enforcement to curb illegal immigration.

The organisations warned that if their demands are not addressed, they would intensify their agitation in the coming days.