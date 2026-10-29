The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) have offered to facilitate dialogue between the state government and local groups opposing the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, as tensions continue in the region over the mega dam.

The AITF has announced the formation of a high-level committee to assess the situation on the ground and explore ways to restore peace following recent incidents of violence in Pasighat and Geku.

Speaking to reporters at the Arunachal Press Club in Itanagar, AITF general secretary Tapi Tai said the initiative was aimed at finding an amicable solution through dialogue rather than confrontation.

An AITF Peace Committee, comprising representatives of different indigenous communities, will function under the high-level committee and engage with stakeholders to bridge communication gaps, he said.

Tai said the committee would maintain a neutral and independent position, with its primary objective being to ensure peace and tranquillity in the Siang region.

The AITF also criticised the heavy deployment of security personnel in Pasighat and adjoining areas, questioning the state government's handling of the situation. The forum reiterated that the government should prioritise dialogue with affected families instead of increasing the security presence.

It stressed that meaningful consultations, mutual understanding and confidence-building measures were necessary to prevent further escalation.

The forum also appealed to government officials, intellectuals, grassroots institutions, youth organisations and other stakeholders to participate in constructive discussions to resolve the issue peacefully.

Meanwhile, the ACF has offered to mediate between the state government and the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) over the proposed project.

In a recent representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the ACF expressed concern over the prevailing situation and called for timely intervention to address local apprehensions, improve communication and prevent further tensions.

The forum said the project raised sensitive questions concerning development, indigenous rights, agricultural livelihoods and the future of communities in the Siang region. It called for a transparent and consultative approach that takes into account the concerns and aspirations of affected people.

The ACF said it was willing to initiate preliminary peace talks between the government and the SIFF, provided both sides agreed to the arrangement.

Clarifying its position, the forum said its offer to mediate should not be interpreted as support for or opposition to the project. Its role would be limited to facilitating communication, building mutual understanding and creating conditions for meaningful dialogue.

"Peace must precede progress, dialogue must replace confrontation and mutual understanding must guide the resolution of public concerns," the ACF said.

The proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is intended to strengthen India's energy and water security, help moderate floods and support regional development. Its strategic significance has also been linked to concerns about possible upstream interventions in the Brahmaputra basin.

However, the project has faced opposition from sections of the local population over its potential social and environmental consequences, including its possible impact on downstream communities. The opposition has led to protests, some of which have turned violent.