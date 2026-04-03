Arunachal GSDP projected to rise to Rs 50,651 crore in FY27: Dy CM Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on April 3 said the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected to increase to Rs 50,651 crore in the 2026–27 financial year, indicating strong economic growth and fiscal stability.

The GSDP stood at Rs 41,314 crore in 2025–26, and the projected rise reflects sustained development across key sectors, Mein said in a statement.

“The state’s GSDP continues to reflect a strong and steady growth trajectory. As per the latest communication from the Union Ministry of Finance, it is projected to rise to ₹50,651 crore in the current financial year,” he said.

Mein, who also holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, said the increase highlights the impact of prudent fiscal management, improved infrastructure, and sectoral investments.

He added that the government remains committed to accelerating inclusive growth, strengthening economic resilience, and enhancing livelihood opportunities.

According to Mein, the growth momentum has been supported by higher capital expenditure, improved resource mobilisation, stronger tax administration, and continued fiscal prudence.