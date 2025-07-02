Arunachal GST collection records robust Rs 1200 crore

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a significant revenue growth of ₹1200 crore under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime during the last fiscal year, signalling an encouraging rise in tax compliance and economic activity. The announcement was made by Lobsang Tsering, Commissioner of Tax and Excise, during the 8th GST Day celebrations held at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar on Tuesday.

Tsering further revealed that the state has already collected over ₹300 crore in the first half of the current financial year. Emphasising the pivotal role of taxpayers, he remarked, “Taxpayers are the backbone of India’s development. Their contribution fuels the nation’s progress.”

Organised by the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Excise Commissionerate (CEC), the event was themed “GST: Simplifying Taxes; Empowering Citizens”, and brought together government officials, entrepreneurs, and dignitaries to mark eight years since the nationwide rollout of GST.

Delivering the keynote address as chief guest, Prof. Sushanta Kumar Nayak, Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University, applauded the department's efforts to foster a culture of transparency and compliance. He also underscored the transformative impact GST has had on the Indian economy since its inception.

As part of the celebration, five entrepreneurs were felicitated for exemplary adherence to GST norms. Several government officials and police personnel were also honoured for their roles in effective tax enforcement and administration.

Among the awardees was Likha Jully Neelam, proprietor of M/s Lifecare, who shared her journey of adapting to the evolving GST ecosystem. “The initial years were challenging, but the transition has become smoother with improved digital tools and the support of local officials,” she noted.

Earlier in the program, CGST Commissioner Shyam Kanu Mahanta highlighted the CEC’s ongoing efforts in enforcement, compliance support, and taxpayer facilitation. Joint Commissioner Amit Kumar Singh also addressed the gathering.

The event also featured the screening of two informative short films—one produced by the Itanagar CGST office and the other by the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services, New Delhi—highlighting the eight-year journey and achievements of the GST system.