Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik on May 1 hosted a celebration of the Foundation Day of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Governor and the First Lady of the State, Smt Anagha Parnaik, were present at the event, which was held on May 1, 2023.

The aim of the celebration was to strengthen the bond of camaraderie among people from different parts of the country who are currently serving in Arunachal Pradesh. The celebration was attended by members of the Gujarati and Marathi communities, including government officials, businessmen, people working in public sector units, members of the armed forces, and their families. The attendees shared their experiences, accomplishments, and goodwill for the people of Arunachal Pradesh with the Governor and the First Lady of the State.

The Governor greeted the Gujarati and Marathi communities on their State Foundation Day and conveyed his good wishes to each and every member present. He emphasized that the celebration of the foundation day of other states is intended to foster and strengthen the bond of camaraderie among the people of different states, and help in realizing the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

The Governor also noted that both Maharashtra and Gujarat have strong ties with Arunachal Pradesh, citing examples such as the Special Employment Intensive Livelihood Scheme (SEIL) of Maharashtra in the 1950s, an exchange of students from the northeastern tribal states and vice versa, and the Sri Krishna-Rukmini cultural heritage of Gujarat. These factors have reinforced the traditional linkage of Arunachal Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat, he said.

The Governor shared his experiences of having visited various states during his service days and advised the people to learn the local language, their traditional practices, and appreciate their cultural heritage. He urged the Gujarati and Marathi communities to contribute, in whatever position they are, to the development of Arunachal Pradesh with sincerity and dedication, as anything they do will ultimately contribute towards nation building.