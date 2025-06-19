Arunachal Pradesh has forged a strategic partnership with one of India's leading rural management institutions to transform its village-level governance and development programs.

Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) and the prestigious Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) from Gujarat at a ceremony held in Itanagar on Thursday.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic expertise and ground-level implementation of rural development schemes across Arunachal Pradesh's remote villages and tribal communities.

IRMA, established as a premier institution under Tribhuvan Sahkari University, brings decades of experience in rural management education and research. The partnership will focus on capacity building for local government officials, knowledge sharing on best practices, and developing innovative approaches to rural challenges specific to the northeastern state.

Minister Tasing emphasised that the initiative aligns with the state government's Viksit Arunachal vision, which seeks to strengthen democratic institutions at the grassroots level. The collaboration is expected to enhance training programs for elected representatives and government officials working in rural areas.

Dr Umakant Dash, Director of IRMA Gujarat, attended the signing ceremony along with senior officials from the Rural Development department, Panchayati Raj, Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission, and SIRD&PR.