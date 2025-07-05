Arunachal guv calls for stronger market links, storage to boost state cooperatives

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik on Saturday called for strengthening cooperative societies by improving their access to markets and enhancing infrastructure to support local farmers and producers.

In a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) chairman Nabam Tahi Nekil at Raj Bhavan, Parnaik reviewed the current condition of the cooperative movement in the state and discussed key challenges and growth opportunities.

He highlighted the potential of the state’s agricultural and horticultural sectors, particularly perishable goods, and stressed the need for developing additional warehouses and cold storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

Parnaik also recommended using the Hollongi and Tezu airports as export gateways to boost inter-state and international trade. According to him, such steps would help improve rural incomes and support long-term economic stability in the region.

He urged APSCU to build strong grassroots-level cooperatives and focus on self-reliance among villagers, aligning with the broader vision of a vibrant cooperative sector.

"The cooperative movement must be people-centric and operate on principles of collective ownership and shared benefits," Parnaik said.

He assured Nekil of his full support and promised to raise critical issues with the state government for necessary policy action. "A shared commitment is necessary to advance the cooperative movement as a key driver of inclusive socio-economic development in Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

During the meeting, Nekil presented a report on the recently concluded 27th district cooperative union tour. The report detailed field observations, ongoing developmental work, and areas where administrative and policy interventions are needed. (PTI)