Arunachal Guv honours NIMAS director for historic Kanchenjunga ascent

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Monday awarded the Governor’s Medallion for Excellence to Colonel R S Jamwal, director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), in recognition of his leadership of two groundbreaking expeditions.

The honours celebrated two remarkable achievements: a complete 1,040-km rafting journey along the Brahmaputra River’s Indian course—from Gelling in Upper Siang district to Hatsingimari in Assam—including negotiating 63 rapids over 28 days; and a successful ascent of Mount Kanchenjunga, India’s highest peak and the third-highest in the world.

Governor Parnaik praised these “landmark achievements,” asserting they will bolster Arunachal Pradesh’s standing in adventure sports and inspire the next generation of local youth.

He encouraged NIMAS to continue organizing activities that tap into the vast potential of the state’s mountaineers and adventure enthusiasts