Arunachal Guv, Minister Dasanglu Pul discusses women’s empowerment-development programs

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K. T. Parnaik, on August 19, held a meeting with the state’s lone woman Minister of State, Dasanglu Pul, at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar. Pul holds the portfolios of Women & Child Development, Science & Technology, Research, and Art & Culture.

During the interaction, the Governor and the Minister discussed key issues related to strengthening women’s empowerment, promoting women-led entrepreneurship, advancing childcare support systems, and expediting the implementation of the Vibrant Village Programme in the state.

Minister Pul expressed her gratitude to the Governor for his guidance and support towards building an inclusive and progressive society. She also highlighted the importance of flagship initiatives such as the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, stressing that empowering the girl child will remain a core focus of her department.

Pul further briefed the Governor on the government’s efforts to curb drug abuse and its increasing impact on women and children in the state, underlining the need for coordinated interventions.

The Governor appreciated the Minister’s initiatives and assured his continued support in fostering holistic development across Arunachal Pradesh.