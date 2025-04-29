Arunachal Pradesh Governor K.T. Parnaik, on April 29, reviewed the implementation of key projects by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).

A detailed discussion was also held after NEEPCO Director (Personnel) Maj Gen RK Jha called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

Maj Gen Jha apprised the governor of the current status of the ongoing projects and future plans of the corporation in the state, a statement said.

At the meeting, Parnaik emphasised the need to focus on creating model villages in project areas, having facilities such as schools, health centres, community halls, and markets.

It is vital for residents in and around the project areas to tangibly benefit both during the construction phase and in the long term after the completion, he said.

Jha assured him of NEEPCO's commitment to inclusive and responsible development.