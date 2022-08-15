On the 76th Independence Day of India, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) unfurled the National Flag on Monday at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The Governor saluted the National Flag, as the Echo Company of 33rd Battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Detachment, attached to Raj Bhavan, presented the Guard of Honour to the Flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor extended Independence Day greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and fellow citizens of India. He remembered the unsung heroes of the freedom movement and saluted the martyrs and braveheart soldiers.

Sharing his experience of pre-independence British Colonial Rule days, the Governor said, “We have earned our freedom with great struggle and we must preserve and protect it. We must make our nation stronger by becoming Atma Nirbhar, or self-reliant, revive our cultural heritage; and take a pledge to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mantra of Nation Building," he said.

The Governor said that the celebration of 75 years of Independence is not just an anniversary but the Hon'ble Prime Minister’s vision of 2047.

The Governor called upon the people of the state to reinforce the nation first spirit in themselves to make our country stronger, more progressive and more developed. He exhorted every citizen to make personal contributions to the nation first before looking over their shoulder.

First Lady of the State Neelam Misra, special guests, serving Army officers, police personnel, school children, and officials of Raj Bhavan participated in the celebration.

The Governor and the First Lady of the State took part in a Prabhat Peri, organized on the occasion, singing the Patriotic Song ‘Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara’ lyrics written by Padma Shri Shyam Lal Gupta and sung by Shabbir Kumar.

The Governor emotionally recalled the first day of our Independence, the 15th of August 1947, when he, as a Class V student, sang this song and took part in the first Independence Day celebration, Prabhat Peri.