Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) has called for greater engagement from scientists, researchers, and students in exploring and preserving the state's natural biodiversity, with a particular emphasis on its rare orchid species.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Monday, the governor presented the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ plaque to Dr Krishna Chowlu, in recognition of her pioneering work in orchid taxonomy and conservation.

Dr Chowlu, scientist in-charge at the Arunachal regional centre of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), has documented several rare orchid species found only in Arunachal Pradesh. Her contributions include the discovery of Impatiens dorjeekhanduii in Tawang and the recently identified leafless orchid Gastrodia lohitensis in Lohit district. She also presented her book, Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh, to the governor during the event.

"Arunachal Pradesh holds a special place on India's biodiversity map, with nearly 50 orchid species found nowhere else in the world," said Parnaik, underlining the ecological and scientific significance of such work. He noted that orchids are not merely ornamental plants, but "living symbols of the state's pristine ecological heritage."

He urged educational institutions to play a more active role in biodiversity research and awareness. “The present generation must inspire a new wave of environmental stewards who would not only protect this botanical legacy but also turn it into a sustainable source of livelihood, learning, and global recognition,” Parnaik said.

Highlighting the role of youth in shaping sustainable development, the governor encouraged student participation in ecological exploration. He stressed that meaningful engagement with nature fosters environmental responsibility and unlocks future opportunities in eco-tourism and scientific research.

Dr Chowlu noted that Arunachal Pradesh has the highest orchid diversity in India, home to 650 recorded species. Of these, around 50 are endemic to the region. A specialist in angiosperm taxonomy, particularly within the orchidaceae family, Chowlu has received national and international recognition for her work.

“Arunachal Pradesh is not just the Land of the Rising Sun but also a land of rising opportunities,” the governor remarked, adding that continued research and conservation efforts could position the state as a global hub for biodiversity knowledge and eco-conscious development.