Arunachal: Habitual mobile phone thief arrested, 20 stolen devices recovered in Itanagar

Itanagar police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stealing over 100 mobile phones across the Capital Region, recovering 20 handsets worth around Rs 10 lakh in a major crackdown on property theft.

The accused, Arun Baruah, son of the late Bipul Baruah, resides near the petrol pump at Ganga Market, Itanagar. Police said he confessed to stealing phones from various locations over the past year and selling them at low prices to labourers, auto-rickshaw drivers, and others around the Ganga Market area.

The case came to light after a written complaint was filed on 8 October, reporting the theft of a mobile phone from a workplace at Solung Ground, ‘0’ Point Tinali, during the night of October 4–5. The complaint led to the registration of Itanagar PS Case No. 152/2025 under Section 305(a) BNS. ASI Tatum Tari was entrusted with the investigation.

A special police team, led by OC Itanagar Inspector K. Yangpo and assisted by SI RK Jha, ASI Tatum Tari, ASI M Kamgo, and Hct J Zirdo, acted swiftly under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar Kengo Dirchi. The team successfully traced and arrested Baruah.

Authorities also noted that Arun’s brother, Anup Baruah, had been arrested in June 2025 in connection with a copper wire and battery theft case and has been in judicial custody since.

SP Itanagar, Jummar Basar, said the arrest and recovery represent a significant step in curbing property-related crimes in the region. Further investigations are ongoing to identify individuals who received stolen phones and recover remaining devices.