Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the government will hand over the probe into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam paper leak case to the CBI.

The APPSC's Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam question paper which was conducted on August 26 and 27 was leaked.

Five people in the case have so far been taken into custody by police.

After launching a number of projects on September 27, Khandu told media in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, that the state government had chosen to turn the inquiry over to the CBI.

"The state's unemployed youths have high aspirations for the APPSC," he continued.

Khandu claimed that the paper leak has effected the APPSC's and the state government's reputations among job seekers.

The CM declared, "The corrupt officers would not be spared under any circumstances."

Khandu stated that a committee was established by his administration to review the Standard Operational Procedures (SOPs) of the APPSC, and that the report will be delivered within two weeks.