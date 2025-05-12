The Hangpan Dada Memorial State-Level Volleyball and Football Tournament concluded on a high note with a spirited closing ceremony graced by OC BRTF Chandan as the chief guest. The tournament not only showcased sporting talent from the region but also paid heartfelt tribute to martyr Havildar Hangpan Dada, India's Ashok Chakra awardee.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang lauded the skill, dedication, and sportsmanship displayed by the young athletes. He extended congratulations to both winners and participants, and announced that selected players will represent Upper Siang district in the upcoming state-level championship to be held in Pasighat, East Siang district.

Jerang underscored the significance of the tournament, stating that it “not only commemorates the bravery of martyr Hangpan Dada but also fosters youth development through sports.”

The finals featured intense matches in both football and volleyball:

Boys’ Football: Mariyang edged out Tuting 3–1 in a penalty shootout.

Girls’ Football: Mariyang again claimed victory, narrowly defeating Yingkiong 3–2 on penalties.

Boys’ Volleyball: Tuting triumphed over Mariyang.

Girls’ Volleyball: Yingkiong overcame Geku in a tightly contested match.

Winners in each category received Rs 50,000 and trophies, while runners-up were awarded Rs 25,000 and trophies. Individual brilliance was also recognized, with Best Player Awards (Rs 10,000 each) going to:

Football: Geyon Yompang and Ponung Medo

Volleyball: Gegap Osik and Miti Libang

The prize distribution ceremony saw participation from several dignitaries, including SP Token Saring, DMO Dr. Gepeng Litin, DDSE Duhon Tekseng, DAEO Norbu Tsering, EAC Binti Mibang (DSO in-charge), SHG member Mekam Nopi, and APWWS General Secretary Kosiang Pangkam. All encouraged the youth to continue striving for excellence in sports.

Remembering a hero: Havildar Hangpan Dada

The tournament commemorates Havildar Hangpan Dada, who made the ultimate sacrifice while battling terrorists in Naugam, Jammu and Kashmir on May 26, 2016. Displaying remarkable bravery, he killed four terrorists at 13,000 feet before succumbing to his injuries. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Dada, born on October 2, 1979, served with distinction in Barrackpore, Kargil, Lucknow, and Multuk (Manipur). He is survived by his wife Chasen Lowang, daughter Roukhin, and son Senwang. On January 26, 2017, Chasen Lowang received the Ashok Chakra from the President of India on his behalf.

In his memory, the Hangpan Dada Memorial Tournament is organised every May to honour his legacy and inspire future generations through sports.