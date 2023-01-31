The joint team of Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Police nabbed Self Styled Lt Col Anok Wangsu, a hardcore insurgent of NSCN-IM on 31 Jan, 2023.

The apprehended cadre was a self styled Commander of Wancho Region, responsible for orchestrating illegal extortion and recruitment drive in Longding District on behalf of his faction. He was found in possession of several incriminating documents, extortion money and fake ID cards to conceal his identity.

Based on a specific intelligence input, the joint team of Assam Rifles and Longding Police discreetly approached the suspected house and apprehended the hardcore insurgent.

The apprehension of the cadre is a major blow to the illegal activities of NSCN-IM in the region as he was involved in recruitment and various other antinational activities.

The apprehended insurgent is being handed over to Longding Police Station for further investigation.

Earlier on Janaury 29, One hardcore cadre along with an over ground worker (OGW) of the NSCN (K-YA) was arrested during a joint operation carried out by 19 Assam Rifles and Arunachal police in the Nampong circle of Changlang district on January 28.

According to the officials, the Assam Rifles had earlier got inputs about the presence of the cadres in the Khamkai and Namgoi general areas following which the two were arrested.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Nayan Kumar Chakma (42) while the OGW has been identified as Gangwang Wanglee (37).

Upon questioning, Chakma revealed that a cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the NSCN (K-YA) group had been hidden in the jungle area of Old Longchong in Rima Putak circle.

Accordingly, a search was carried out after which a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

A pistol was also recovered from Chakma’s house later in the day.