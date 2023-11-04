In a major milestone for Anjaw district, a remote area that borders China and Myanmar, BJP Women MLA Dasanglu Pul, the wife of the late former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, inaugurated the installation of Airtel's Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) connection in Hawai.

The inaugural event was graced by distinguished guests, including Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Anjaw, Soblem Pul, Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw, Talo Jerang, Zilla Parishad member Hawaii, Dangseplu Pul, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Anjaw, Airtel Telecom Officials Ajit Mandal, Zonal Sales Manager (Airtel Network) Naba Gogoi, ZSM (Airtel Payment Bank), Heads of Departments, Administrative Officers, Gram Panchayat Chairpersons (GPCs), Gram Panchayat Members (GPMs), Gaon Burahs (GBs), and the cherished members of the public.

This achievement marks the beginning of a more digitally connected Anjaw, opening new doors for residents to access internet connectivity through Airtel towers that are now being installed in the district. With this development, the people of Anjaw District can look forward to enhanced access to information and communication.

Mla Dasanglu Pul expressed her gratitude and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and DC Anjaw for their unwavering commitment to ensuring digital connectivity in the district. She stated the promising path of progress and development that lies ahead for Anjaw, including the potential for boosting tourism in the region.