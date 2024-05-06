The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court has recently taken significant action regarding the construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Dibang Valley district. Notices have been issued to several key officials and firms involved in the projects following a public interest litigation (PIL) submitted by Rakhini Mipi, a resident of Mipi village.

The notices, issued on 1 May, target the Rural Works Department (RWD) chief executive officer, the State Information Commission (SIC) chief vigilance officer, the chief secretary, the Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner (DC), and three firms—Tenzing Construction based in Dirang (West Kameng), TNT Enterprise based in Tawang, and TTC Infra India based in Bomdila (West Kameng).

The PIL highlights several concerning aspects of the PMGSY road construction projects in Dibang Valley district. Mipi alleges discrepancies such as approval of Detailed Project Reports (DPR) without ground surveys, manipulation of population data, poor work quality, and cracks in culverts and concrete-cement drainage systems. Moreover, Mipi claims that certain villages listed in project documentation lack constructed roads, despite being included in the DPR.

Despite submitting numerous complaint letters to relevant authorities, including the Union Rural Development Ministry, the State Chief Secretary, and local officials, Mipi claims to have received no response. This lack of accountability and transparency prompted Mipi to approach the court through a PIL, seeking intervention to ensure adherence to project specifications and quality standards.

The court's notice underscores the petitioner's findings, indicating quality compromises, absence of essential infrastructure in landslide-prone areas, and overlapping projects. Additionally, it is alleged that some PMGSY packages were falsely claimed through fabricated reports.

With no response to Mipi's complaint letters, the court has intervened to address the matter, emphasizing the public interest involved in the construction of roads within Dibang Valley district. The case is scheduled to be listed for further proceedings after four weeks, highlighting the court's commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in public projects.