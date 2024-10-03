Md. Asgar Ali, the headmaster of Government Secondary School Gautampur in Diyun Circle, has been transferred to Yankang Secondary School in Changlang district, effective October 1. This transfer comes in the wake of serious allegations against Ali, who stands accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old student.

The case came to light when a Class 9 student from GSS Gautampur filed a complaint accusing Ali of sexual misconduct and intimidation. The girl's father reported that the headmaster had been mentally harassing his daughter since August 15, allegedly demanding "physical favours" and threatening to fail her in exams if she refused.

"Despite the passage of 12 days since the FIR was lodged, there has been no action taken by the police as the accused is absconding," the victim's father told reporters before the transfer was announced.

The alleged harassment reportedly intensified on September 13 and 14, causing the student to stop attending school due to mental distress. Her father called for a thorough investigation into the "criminal-minded teacher" and demanded severe punishment if the accusations were proven true.

Authorities, including the Extra Assistant Commissioner of Diyun, the Deputy Director of School Education in Changlang, and the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang, received the formal complaint on September 20.

Meanwhile, the All Muklom Students' Union (AMSU) and All Tutsa Students' Union (ATSU) submitted letters to the Deputy Director of DDSE against the accused for immediate cancellation of transfer order within three days.