Arunachal: Health and awareness drive at Menchukha Valley Public School empowers students and staff

As part of the nationwide observance of Swasthya Naari, Shashkt Parivaar Abhiyaan, and Poshan Maah, a comprehensive health and awareness programme was organised at Menchukha Valley Public School, Menchuka, under the theme “Healthy Women, Empowered Families – Promoting Health and Awareness.”



The initiative underscored the importance of preventive healthcare and community empowerment.

The event began with a Medical and Dental Health Check-up Camp, benefiting 90 students and 16 school staff members. Participants received essential screenings and guidance on nutrition, oral hygiene, and general well-being, fostering healthier lifestyles among both children and educators.



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A major highlight of the programme was an interactive lecture and live demonstration by the Regimental Medical Officer (RMO) on Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), and First Aid. Students received hands-on training in life-saving techniques, equipping them with critical skills to respond effectively during medical emergencies.

The session also included an informal interaction over tea between the medical team and participants, strengthening the bond between the school community and healthcare providers. The programme concluded with a group photograph, symbolizing unity and shared commitment to health awareness.

Conducted under the guidance of the Indian Army in collaboration with local stakeholders, the initiative reflects a strong commitment to public welfare and community health. By focusing on women’s health, preventive care, and practical first aid knowledge for the younger generation, the programme contributes to building healthier communities and stronger families.